Spectre.ai Utility Token Market Cap Reaches $5.04 Million (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and ForkDelta. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $219,439.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00679366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00174085 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

