Speedcash (SCS) Market Cap Tops $228,100.00

Speedcash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Speedcash has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Speedcash coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007354 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. Speedcash has a total market cap of $228,100.00 and approximately $3,011.00 worth of Speedcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 134.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Speedcash Profile

Speedcash (SCS) is a coin. Speedcash’s total supply is 476,918 coins and its circulating supply is 438,718 coins. Speedcash’s official website is www.scash.ml. Speedcash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia.

Buying and Selling Speedcash

Speedcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Speedcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speedcash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Speedcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

