Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.84.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,224.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP William Edward Brown sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $507,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $100,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $664,561,000 after buying an additional 1,200,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,080,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,303,000 after buying an additional 827,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,277,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,443,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 79.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 330,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 729,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,682,000 after buying an additional 59,956 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/spirit-aerosystems-spr-research-coverage-started-at-barclays-updated.html.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.