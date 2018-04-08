Spotify (SPOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.17.

SPOT stock opened at $147.92 on Thursday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $135.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

