SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of SSNC opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $11,312.58, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.44 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $994,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,674,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 69,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

