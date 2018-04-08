SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

SSRM stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1,114.87, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 11.19.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 8,368.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 176,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 479,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ssr-mining-inc-ssrm-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.