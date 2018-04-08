St. Louis Trust Co Invests $504,000 in PepsiCo (PEP)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 94,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,948.03, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

