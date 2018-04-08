STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of STAA opened at $14.10 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $608.84, a P/E ratio of 1,410.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $107,272.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,844.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $35,073.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,781 shares in the company, valued at $701,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,479 shares of company stock worth $216,561 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,456,000 after buying an additional 79,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 49,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $7,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/staar-surgical-staa-upgraded-to-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.