Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 183.70 ($2.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.56) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital raised shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 210 ($2.90) to GBX 205 ($2.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 176 ($2.43) to GBX 191 ($2.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stagecoach Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 131 ($1.81) to GBX 174 ($2.40) in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of SGC stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 133.50 ($1.84). 1,528,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 124.40 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.60 ($3.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $774.01 and a PE ratio of 2,225.00.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100 towns and cities across the United Kingdom on bus networks stretching from the Highlands of Scotland to south west England.

