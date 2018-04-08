Standard Motor Products (SMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $239.98 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 91,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.94, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.76. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $54.73.

In other news, Director John P. Gethin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,834,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

