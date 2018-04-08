Standex International (SXI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Standex International worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Standex International by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $96.55 on Friday. Standex International has a 52-week low of $84.30 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,261.78, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $209.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Standex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Standex International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 5,014 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $495,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

