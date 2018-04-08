Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Holdings Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,436.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $63,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 15,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 187,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 447,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $83,127.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.03 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

