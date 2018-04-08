StarCredits (STRC) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, StarCredits has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. StarCredits has a market capitalization of $984,002.00 and $27.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCredits token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00691709 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00173123 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

StarCredits Token Profile

StarCredits launched on July 31st, 2017. StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. The official website for StarCredits is backto.earth. StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StarCredits Token Trading

StarCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase StarCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCredits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

