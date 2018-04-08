Startcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $603,600.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $603,600.00 and $2,777.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00060139 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

