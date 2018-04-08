Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STWD. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wood & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $5,475.96, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.55% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,241,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,139,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 880,031 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,938,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 709,300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,773,000 after acquiring an additional 267,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 243,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

