State Street Corp (STT) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of State Street worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,564,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,104,916,000 after buying an additional 276,242 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,131,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 68,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in State Street by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,771,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,383,000 after buying an additional 2,237,595 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in State Street by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,133,000 after buying an additional 1,383,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,262,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price target on State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

In related news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 33,568 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,445,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 3,495 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $360,229.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,103.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,169. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,974.88, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

