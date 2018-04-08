Std Life Aberdeen (SLFPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Std Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several brokerages have commented on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Std Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group raised shares of Std Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Std Life Aberdeen stock remained flat at $$4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Std Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Std Life Aberdeen Company Profile

