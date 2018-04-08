Stearns Financial Services Group Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $736,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 276,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Vetr raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189,406.22, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

In other news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

