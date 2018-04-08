Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Tops $5.39 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $491.20 million and $5.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00027313 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,016.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.09296270 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00172263 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.01838970 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016637 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002848 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002119 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008350 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 273,321,154 coins and its circulating supply is 256,347,060 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem.it is a blockchain-based social media platform where anyone can earn rewards by posting relevant content, curating quality content by upvoting and by holding Steem based currencies in a vest fund, which generates interest. There are three main currencies in Steemit: Steem, Steem Power (SP) and Steem Backed Dollars (SBD). Steem is liquid and can be bought in an exchange and converted into steem dollars or steem power. Steem Power is basically Steem that is locked in a vesting fund for 3 months. Users can use steem power to upvote content and get curating rewards. When a user upvotes content his steem power gets depleted and then slowly regenerated. Steem Power holders recieve interest from their holdings. The more Steem Power a voter has the more revenue he'll generate for himself (in form of SP) and for the content creator (In SBD). There is also an incentive to upvote content early, as the rewards are distributed according to time. The earliest votes gets the biggest share of the reward. Steem Backed Dollars are there to protect content creators from volatitlity and can be traded for roughly 1 usd worth of steem, in order to cash out from steem. Converting Steem backed dollars into STEEM takes 5 days. Users also recieve interest from holding SBD. T Steem is a proof of work currency with a scheduled blocktime of 3 seconds. Steem PoW mining is done in rounds of 63 seconds by 21 miners (witnesses). 19 of the miners are pre voted, one is the other with the most computational power, and the last one is selected from a queue of witnesses that did not get on the top 19 voted witnesses. 90% of the block reward is allocated to a vest fund to reward curators and PoW miners, the other 10% are made liquid in the form of steem and are used to reward content creators. Steem gets converted to Steem Backed Dollars and sent to the content creator. “

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is not possible to purchase Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

