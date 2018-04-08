National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for U. S. Steel Canada (TSE:STLC)

U. S. Steel Canada (TSE:STLC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of U. S. Steel Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CSFB raised their price target on shares of U. S. Steel Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

STLC traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.30. 256,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,815. U. S. Steel Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.72 and a 52-week high of C$28.00.

About U. S. Steel Canada

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

