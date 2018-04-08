Stellar One Day Volume Reaches $20.37 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002945 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Mr. Exchange, Qryptos and Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway). Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.87 billion and approximately $20.37 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00719362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171044 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00174113 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 103,827,633,055 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,965,312 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is public infrastructure for money. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar brings the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses. Help better the world’s financial infrastructure by participating in our community or by building on Stellar. “

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Kraken, Mr. Exchange, Binance, Upbit, BCEX, Bitcoin Indonesia, Bittrex, Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, CoinEgg, RippleFox, AEX, OKEx, Poloniex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway) and Gatehub. It is not possible to purchase Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

