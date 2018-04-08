Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $3.83 Billion (CRYPTO:XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Bittrex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway) and Bitcoin Indonesia. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $20.68 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00681531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00173931 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036083 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00173795 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 103,827,633,055 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,963,112 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is public infrastructure for money. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar brings the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses. Help better the world’s financial infrastructure by participating in our community or by building on Stellar. “

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mr. Exchange, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Binance, OKEx, GOPAX, Bittrex, AEX, Kraken, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, RippleFox, Qryptos, Poloniex, BCEX, Bitcoin Indonesia, Exrates, CoinEgg, Gatehub and Upbit. It is not possible to purchase Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

