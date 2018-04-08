Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $625,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,006.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $887.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/stericycle-inc-srcl-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.