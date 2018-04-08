Sterlingcoin Price Tops $0.0673 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:SLG)

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Sterlingcoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sterlingcoin has a market capitalization of $284,314.00 and $26.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sterlingcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000511 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Speedcash (SCS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin (CRYPTO:SLG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,225,992 coins. Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG. The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sterlingcoin is sterlingcoin.org.

Sterlingcoin Coin Trading

Sterlingcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to buy Sterlingcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sterlingcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sterlingcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

