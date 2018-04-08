Steven Cakebread Sells 20,000 Shares of Yext (YEXT) Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $249,600.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $122,700.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $133,000.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $125,100.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $125,600.00.

YEXT opened at $12.39 on Friday. Yext has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,135.82 and a P/E ratio of -14.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 39.11%. research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

