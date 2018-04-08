Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Steven W. Streit Sells 12,495 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Steven W. Streit sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $834,291.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 437,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,989. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $3,249.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 184.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 129,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 84,133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth $428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 50.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, March 26th. Compass Point cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Green Dot to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/steven-w-streit-sells-12495-shares-of-green-dot-co-gdot-stock-updated-updated.html.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.