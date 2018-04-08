STEX Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded down 43.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, STEX has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. STEX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,457.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STEX token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00010018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00673720 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00178392 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

STEX Token Profile

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for STEX is stocks.exchange/ico. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR.

Buying and Selling STEX

STEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy STEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for STEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.