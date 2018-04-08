GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GATX from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

NYSE GATX opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. GATX has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2,544.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). GATX had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $36,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Earl sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $360,370.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,578 shares of company stock worth $3,452,793. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Harbor Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,596,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,163,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,597 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of GATX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 592,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 7,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

