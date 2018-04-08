Jack in the Box’s (NASDAQ:JACK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.62.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,573.14, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In related news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,596 shares of company stock worth $225,544 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 597.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Jack in the Box by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Jack in the Box’s (NASDAQ:JACK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/stifel-nicolaus-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-jack-in-the-box-jack-updated-updated.html.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.