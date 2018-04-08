Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Price

News coverage about Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stitch Fix earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7944903282672 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $21.91 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $314,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,750 shares of company stock worth $6,608,224.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/stitch-fix-sfix-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-02-updated.html.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.