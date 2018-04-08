La Jolla Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,061 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,221% compared to the typical volume of 156 put options.

In other news, COO Jennifer Carver acquired 1,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $304,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,544,474 shares of company stock valued at $46,485,863 in the last 90 days. 25.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Inc. boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 93,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 854,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after buying an additional 252,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,063,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LJPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 465,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,105. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $793.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.49). analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

