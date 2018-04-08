Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Televisa (TV)

Televisa (NYSE:TV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,263 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,048% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Televisa by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,411,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,028,000 after buying an additional 2,409,863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Televisa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Televisa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Televisa by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,698,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,563 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Televisa by 3,344.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,694,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,076 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TV stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 3,314,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,882. Televisa has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10,053.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Televisa (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Televisa had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.54%. research analysts predict that Televisa will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TV. Scotiabank raised shares of Televisa from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Televisa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Televisa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

