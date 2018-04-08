Ollie's Bargain Outlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 980 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 738% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,050. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3,698.00, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.14.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $2,966,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,742 shares of company stock worth $5,567,718. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,567,000 after purchasing an additional 179,875 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

