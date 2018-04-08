7,173 Shares in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLY. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 31,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 160,423 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SFLY opened at $80.03 on Friday. Shutterfly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,602.34, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.25. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $593.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Shutterfly’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shutterfly to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Shutterfly to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher North sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $11,519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $123,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,082 shares of company stock valued at $21,549,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

