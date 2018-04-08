Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $367,000 in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

ZBRA opened at $135.44 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7,212.18, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $709,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $208,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,391.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,780 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,513. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

