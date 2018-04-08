8,962 Shares in AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,962 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $850,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,388.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.93 and a beta of 0.63. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-invests-372000-in-appfolio-inc-appf-updated.html.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.