Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $645,000 Position in Echostar Co. (SATS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar in the third quarter worth $145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Echostar by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Echostar by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Echostar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Echostar from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $111,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Ortolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $298,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,920. 73.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $5,228.65, a PE ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Echostar had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $506.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

