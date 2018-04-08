Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,486 First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,486 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 505,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 177,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 46,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,404.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

