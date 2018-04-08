Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAWK. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network during the fourth quarter worth $13,436,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network during the fourth quarter worth $12,439,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 701,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 296,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 184,600 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAWK. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackhawk Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blackhawk Network in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Blackhawk Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of HAWK opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. equities analysts anticipate that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

