Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $361,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 332,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 760,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 872.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.64, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $10.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.85 million. LSI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on LSI Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Singular Research initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.26.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

