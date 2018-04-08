Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,974,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,812,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153,775 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 251,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 145,635 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,240.13, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 2.25. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $120.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase 2,900,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, insider James E. Cline sold 21,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $2,309,482.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $123,733.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,276.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,460 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

