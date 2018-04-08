Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,591 United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,591 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of United States Lime & Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 40,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of USLM opened at $73.40 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $410.50, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.05.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 18.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

