66,931 Shares in Vonage Holdings (VG) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vonage by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vonage by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, CEO Alan Masarek sold 487,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $5,042,849.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 983,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,168,593.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 514,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $5,339,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,680,286 shares in the company, valued at $110,754,565.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $21,330 and sold 2,228,591 shares worth $23,400,007. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

VG stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2,421.63, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.04. Vonage Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Vonage had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-vonage-holdings-corp-vg-updated-updated.html.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.