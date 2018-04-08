StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Buys $440,364.32 in Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree purchased 72,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $440,364.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

StoneMor Partners stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that StoneMor Partners L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

STON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneMor Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

