StoneMor Partners (STON) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

News stories about StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. StoneMor Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2258302672514 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NYSE STON traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 77,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,258. StoneMor Partners has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts expect that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STON has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneMor Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other StoneMor Partners news, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree purchased 99,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $614,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 573,625 shares of company stock worth $3,258,481. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/stonemor-partners-ston-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-08.html.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.