Storj Price Hits $0.75 (CRYPTO:STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Storj has a market cap of $100.38 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00010703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Tidex, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00685526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00173282 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035751 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050852 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, ChaoEX, Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX, Qryptos, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, Poloniex, Liqui, Upbit, EtherDelta and BigONE. It is not presently possible to buy Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

