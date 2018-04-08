Stox (CRYPTO:STX) Price Reaches $0.20

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Stox has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002845 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Qryptos, EtherDelta and Kucoin. Stox has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $502,561.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00673496 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00178101 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Stox Token Profile

Stox was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 57,638,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,156,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stox is an open source, Ethereum based prediction market platform that leverages the concept of the wisdom of the crowd. It allows users to trade the outcome of upcoming events in multiple categories, including finance, sports, politics and more. “

Stox Token Trading

Stox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Qryptos, Liqui, COSS, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

