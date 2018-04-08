Stratis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.42 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00053715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Binance and Coinrail. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $377.29 million and $4.42 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036485 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012340 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00081422 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022199 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034017 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00448744 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,809,294 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Poloniex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bittrex, Abucoins, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

