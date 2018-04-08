Streamr DATAcoin Price Reaches $0.0594 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and $201,121.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002955 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00719543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00171179 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036609 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

