StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $143,015.00 and approximately $10,880.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 18,984,246,847,200 coins and its circulating supply is 537,505,773,562 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

